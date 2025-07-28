Left Menu

Diplomatic Push for a Two-State Solution to the Israel-Palestinian Conflict

The UN General Assembly is convening a two-day meeting to promote a two-state solution for the Israel-Palestinian conflict, despite opposition from Israel and the U.S. Co-chaired by France and Saudi Arabia, the aim is to spotlight this solution as the only viable path to peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 28-07-2025 12:05 IST | Created: 28-07-2025 12:05 IST
Diplomatic Push for a Two-State Solution to the Israel-Palestinian Conflict

The United Nations General Assembly is set to host a pivotal two-day meeting this week aimed at rejuvenating discussions over a two-state solution for the enduring Israel-Palestinian conflict. This initiative comes despite notable boycotts from Israel and its ally, the United States.

The meeting, spearheaded by France and Saudi Arabia, seeks to underscore the two-state solution as the most viable path to peace in the Middle East. The foreign ministers of both countries will co-chair the assembly, putting the spotlight on the importance of a road map for peace.

On the sidelines of these diplomatic endeavors, French President Emmanuel Macron has announced France's official recognition of the Palestinian state, marking a significant shift in Western diplomatic stances ahead of this highly contested gathering.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

 Global
2
Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

 Global
3
Tragedy on Tracks: Landslide Causes Train Derailment in Southern Germany

Tragedy on Tracks: Landslide Causes Train Derailment in Southern Germany

 Germany
4
Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Links

Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Li...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital twin and metaverse technologies redefine workplace safety in manufacturing

How AI and cyber deterrence are undermining morality in global security

AI health apps face transparency and usability challenges despite growing popularity

Can AI diffusion models solve farming’s biggest challenges?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025