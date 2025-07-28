Diplomatic Push for a Two-State Solution to the Israel-Palestinian Conflict
The UN General Assembly is convening a two-day meeting to promote a two-state solution for the Israel-Palestinian conflict, despite opposition from Israel and the U.S. Co-chaired by France and Saudi Arabia, the aim is to spotlight this solution as the only viable path to peace.
The United Nations General Assembly is set to host a pivotal two-day meeting this week aimed at rejuvenating discussions over a two-state solution for the enduring Israel-Palestinian conflict. This initiative comes despite notable boycotts from Israel and its ally, the United States.
The meeting, spearheaded by France and Saudi Arabia, seeks to underscore the two-state solution as the most viable path to peace in the Middle East. The foreign ministers of both countries will co-chair the assembly, putting the spotlight on the importance of a road map for peace.
On the sidelines of these diplomatic endeavors, French President Emmanuel Macron has announced France's official recognition of the Palestinian state, marking a significant shift in Western diplomatic stances ahead of this highly contested gathering.
(With inputs from agencies.)
