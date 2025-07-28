Left Menu

Opposition Accused of Betrayal Over Operation Sindoor Debate

The government has accused the opposition of betrayal for not allowing a scheduled debate in the Lok Sabha on the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor. The opposition demanded a debate on Bihar's electoral roll revision, which the government claims violates prior agreement and parliamentary procedure.

Updated: 28-07-2025 12:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The government has leveled a charge of 'betrayal' against the opposition, following a disruption of the planned debate in the Lok Sabha concerning the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju informed reporters that just moments before the discussion was set to commence, the opposition insisted on a government assurance for a subsequent debate on the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar, once the Operation Sindoor discussion concluded.

Minister Rijiju alleged that the opposition, having initially agreed to the terms, is now avoiding the conversation on Operation Sindoor by imposing new conditions. Accusing them of breaking parliamentary protocol, he highlighted the opposition's attempts to evade the critical debate.



