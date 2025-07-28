Opposition Accused of Betrayal Over Operation Sindoor Debate
The government has accused the opposition of betrayal for not allowing a scheduled debate in the Lok Sabha on the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor. The opposition demanded a debate on Bihar's electoral roll revision, which the government claims violates prior agreement and parliamentary procedure.
- Country:
- India
The government has leveled a charge of 'betrayal' against the opposition, following a disruption of the planned debate in the Lok Sabha concerning the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju informed reporters that just moments before the discussion was set to commence, the opposition insisted on a government assurance for a subsequent debate on the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar, once the Operation Sindoor discussion concluded.
Minister Rijiju alleged that the opposition, having initially agreed to the terms, is now avoiding the conversation on Operation Sindoor by imposing new conditions. Accusing them of breaking parliamentary protocol, he highlighted the opposition's attempts to evade the critical debate.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragedy Unveils: College Student's Self-Immolation Sparks Justice Debate
Kerala's Guru Puja Controversy Sparks Cultural Debate
Controversy Over Immigration Raids: The Debate on Racial Profiling
Maharashtra's Controversial Liquor Licensing Policy Sparks Debate
Viral Video Sparks Language Debate in Maharashtra