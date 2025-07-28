Parliament in Chaos: Rahul Gandhi Sets the Stage for Crucial Operation Sindoor Debate

With recent parliamentary sessions marred by frequent adjournments, Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, stated his intent to address the lower house exclusively. Gandhi stressed, 'My opportunity to speak is inside,' amidst calls for debate on pressing national issues.

Both houses of Parliament faced interruptions as Opposition members demanded open discussions on Bihar's Special Intensive Revision and other public matters. Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned again following protests against the revision exercise.

As Operation Sindoor related discussions loom large, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju cautioned against harming national interests during debates. The parliament's monsoon session remains tumultuous with ongoing disputes and demands for dialogues on key issues.

