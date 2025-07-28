Left Menu

Parliament in Chaos: Rahul Gandhi Sets the Stage for Crucial Operation Sindoor Debate

Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP, vowed to only speak within Parliament amidst multiple adjournments. Parliament's sessions were disrupted due to Opposition's demands for discussions on Bihar's Special Intensive Revision and Operation Sindoor following a terrorist attack. Union Minister Rijiju urged dignity when discussing the Indian armed forces. Tensions remain high.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-07-2025 13:10 IST | Created: 28-07-2025 13:10 IST
LoP Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With recent parliamentary sessions marred by frequent adjournments, Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, stated his intent to address the lower house exclusively. Gandhi stressed, 'My opportunity to speak is inside,' amidst calls for debate on pressing national issues.

Both houses of Parliament faced interruptions as Opposition members demanded open discussions on Bihar's Special Intensive Revision and other public matters. Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned again following protests against the revision exercise.

As Operation Sindoor related discussions loom large, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju cautioned against harming national interests during debates. The parliament's monsoon session remains tumultuous with ongoing disputes and demands for dialogues on key issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

