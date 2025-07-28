Left Menu

Mehbooba Mufti Urges Dialogue Over War Rhetoric

Mehbooba Mufti, Peoples Democratic Party chief, advocates for dialogue and reconciliation over war rhetoric to ensure India's progress. Speaking in Jammu and Kashmir, she emphasizes peace and friendship with Pakistan and criticizes the mixing of sports and politics, urging India's government to reconsider their foreign policy approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 28-07-2025 13:33 IST | Created: 28-07-2025 13:33 IST
Mehbooba Mufti Urges Dialogue Over War Rhetoric
Mehbooba Mufti
  • Country:
  • India

In a strong message advocating for dialogue over conflict, Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti called for a shift in India's foreign policy approach. Speaking on the party's 26th foundation day, Mufti urged the Indian government to move past war rhetoric and seek reconciliation.

Addressing the gathering in Sher-e-Kashmir Park, she asserted that the people of Jammu and Kashmir desire peace with dignity and advocated for dialogue with Pakistan. Mufti also criticized the tendency to intertwine politics and sports, particularly in light of the upcoming Asia Cup cricket tournament.

Mufti underscored the importance of peace for progress, challenging India's current stance on foreign policy and asserting that Jammu and Kashmir residents have a stake in national decisions regarding international relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

 Global
2
Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

 Global
3
Tragedy on Tracks: Landslide Causes Train Derailment in Southern Germany

Tragedy on Tracks: Landslide Causes Train Derailment in Southern Germany

 Germany
4
Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Links

Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Li...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital twin and metaverse technologies redefine workplace safety in manufacturing

How AI and cyber deterrence are undermining morality in global security

AI health apps face transparency and usability challenges despite growing popularity

Can AI diffusion models solve farming’s biggest challenges?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025