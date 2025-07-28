Mehbooba Mufti Urges Dialogue Over War Rhetoric
Mehbooba Mufti, Peoples Democratic Party chief, advocates for dialogue and reconciliation over war rhetoric to ensure India's progress. Speaking in Jammu and Kashmir, she emphasizes peace and friendship with Pakistan and criticizes the mixing of sports and politics, urging India's government to reconsider their foreign policy approach.
In a strong message advocating for dialogue over conflict, Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti called for a shift in India's foreign policy approach. Speaking on the party's 26th foundation day, Mufti urged the Indian government to move past war rhetoric and seek reconciliation.
Addressing the gathering in Sher-e-Kashmir Park, she asserted that the people of Jammu and Kashmir desire peace with dignity and advocated for dialogue with Pakistan. Mufti also criticized the tendency to intertwine politics and sports, particularly in light of the upcoming Asia Cup cricket tournament.
Mufti underscored the importance of peace for progress, challenging India's current stance on foreign policy and asserting that Jammu and Kashmir residents have a stake in national decisions regarding international relations.
