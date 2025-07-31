Left Menu

Electoral College Finalized for Upcoming Vice Presidential Election

The Election Commission has completed the Electoral College list for India's upcoming vice presidential election, following the resignation of former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. This Electoral College includes members from both houses of parliament, and the list will soon be available for public purchase.

Updated: 31-07-2025 17:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Election Commission has officially finalized the list of the Electoral College for the upcoming vice presidential election in India. This election has been prompted by the recent resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar from the vice presidency.

The vice president is elected through an Electoral College that includes both elected and nominated members of the Rajya Sabha, as well as elected members of the Lok Sabha. This process ensures a broad representation from both houses of parliament.

The finalized Electoral College list will be accessible for public purchase at the Election Commission office, following the announcement of the date of notification. Dhankhar's resignation has necessitated this election more than two years before the natural end of his tenure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

