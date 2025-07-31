INDIA Bloc Rallies Against Electoral Rolls: Protest Plans Unveiled

In an effort to counteract the contentious Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, INDIA bloc parties are planning sustained protests in and out of Parliament. Discussions held on Thursday revealed plans to march to the Election Commission headquarters as a possible form of demonstration.

Leaders from various opposition parties, including contemporaries Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, convened to deliberate on the matter. They aim to raise public awareness through vigorous campaigns, spotlighting terms like 'votebandi', 'vote-chori', and 'vote ki loot' to describe the electoral revision process.

Opposition in both Houses of Parliament resulted in frequent adjournments during the Monsoon session, highlighting fears that the SIR could disenfranchise significant numbers, particularly among the poorer population lacking necessary documentation demanded by the Election Commission.

(With inputs from agencies.)