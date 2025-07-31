Jammu & Kashmir Congress Slams Modi's Foreign Policy Amid Tariffs
Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief Tariq Karra criticized US President Donald Trump's imposed tariffs on Indian imports, attributing it to the failure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foreign policy. The Congress aims to intensify efforts for the restoration of full statehood for Jammu and Kashmir, with planned protests and campaigns.
Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief Tariq Karra criticized the recent announcement by US President Donald Trump about imposing a 25 percent tariff on Indian imports, and penalties on oil imports from Russia starting August 1.
Karra described the tariffs as a result of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's failed foreign policy, where nations previously visited by Modi for 'friendly hugs' have now turned their backs, marking the ineffectiveness of his 'jhappi' diplomacy.
In a 'Delhi Chalo' rally aimed at restoring Jammu and Kashmir's statehood, Karra reaffirmed Congress's commitment to pursue this demand, calling for equal status as other Indian states, and announced a series of protests under the 'Hamari Riyasat Hamara Haq' campaign.
(With inputs from agencies.)
