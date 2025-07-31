Left Menu

Jammu & Kashmir Congress Slams Modi's Foreign Policy Amid Tariffs

Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief Tariq Karra criticized US President Donald Trump's imposed tariffs on Indian imports, attributing it to the failure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foreign policy. The Congress aims to intensify efforts for the restoration of full statehood for Jammu and Kashmir, with planned protests and campaigns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 31-07-2025 17:39 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 17:39 IST
Jammu & Kashmir Congress Slams Modi's Foreign Policy Amid Tariffs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief Tariq Karra criticized the recent announcement by US President Donald Trump about imposing a 25 percent tariff on Indian imports, and penalties on oil imports from Russia starting August 1.

Karra described the tariffs as a result of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's failed foreign policy, where nations previously visited by Modi for 'friendly hugs' have now turned their backs, marking the ineffectiveness of his 'jhappi' diplomacy.

In a 'Delhi Chalo' rally aimed at restoring Jammu and Kashmir's statehood, Karra reaffirmed Congress's commitment to pursue this demand, calling for equal status as other Indian states, and announced a series of protests under the 'Hamari Riyasat Hamara Haq' campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Identity of 3 terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Lashkar-e-Taiba's hand in Pahalgam attack: HM Shah in RS.

Identity of 3 terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Las...

 India
2
India Expands Hydroelectric Ambitions amid Indus Treaty Tension

India Expands Hydroelectric Ambitions amid Indus Treaty Tension

 India
3
2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court acquits all seven accused, including ex-BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit.

2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court acquits all seven accused, including ...

 India
4
Trump's Fiery Critique of Fed Chair Powell Resurfaces

Trump's Fiery Critique of Fed Chair Powell Resurfaces

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI stop the next pandemic before it starts? New research says yes

How technology and tradition can coexist in agroecological practices

Equipping Tajikistan’s Youth: TVET Reform as a Path to Employment and Safer Migration

Georgia’s Green Growth Strategy: A Roadmap for Resilient and Sustainable Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025