Jammu & Kashmir Congress Slams Modi's Foreign Policy Amid Tariffs

Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief Tariq Karra criticized the recent announcement by US President Donald Trump about imposing a 25 percent tariff on Indian imports, and penalties on oil imports from Russia starting August 1.

Karra described the tariffs as a result of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's failed foreign policy, where nations previously visited by Modi for 'friendly hugs' have now turned their backs, marking the ineffectiveness of his 'jhappi' diplomacy.

In a 'Delhi Chalo' rally aimed at restoring Jammu and Kashmir's statehood, Karra reaffirmed Congress's commitment to pursue this demand, calling for equal status as other Indian states, and announced a series of protests under the 'Hamari Riyasat Hamara Haq' campaign.

