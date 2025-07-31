BJP Criticizes Rahul Gandhi for 'Dead Economy' Remarks Echoing Trump

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) condemned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday for echoing US President Donald Trump's 'dead economy' jibe at India. The party described this as a 'shameful' insult to the nation's achievements, aspirations, and well-being, questioning why Gandhi repeated foreign propaganda undermining the country.

The controversy arose after Gandhi alleged that India's economy was 'dead' except in the view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. He accused the BJP-led government of damaging the country's economic, defense, and foreign policies. Trump's criticisms of India and Russia, including a new tariff, have also fueled tensions.

BJP IT department head Amit Malviya responded on social media, accusing Gandhi of diminishing India's economic growth. He cited data proving India's resilience amid a global slowdown, noting support from the IMF and World Bank. Malviya questioned Gandhi's intentions and criticized the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty for past low ambitions and foreign appeasement.

(With inputs from agencies.)