Left Menu

Clash of Titans: Trump vs. Medvedev Ignites Social Media

In a fiery social media exchange, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev and US President Donald Trump traded bouts over remarks about 'dead economies' and nuclear deterrents. Trump's sharp critique of Russia-India ties and trade warnings prompted Medvedev to reference Russia's Cold War-era 'dead hand' capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 31-07-2025 19:30 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 19:30 IST
Clash of Titans: Trump vs. Medvedev Ignites Social Media
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

The verbal sparring match between former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev and US President Donald Trump intensified on social media. The exchange was sparked by Trump's comments about Russia and India's economic state and the nations' diplomatic ties.

Trump warned of impending trade sanctions if Russia and the US don't reach a settlement concerning Ukraine. However, Medvedev was quick to counter Trump's rhetoric, pointing out Russia's enduring nuclear strike capabilities, famously known from the Cold War era as the 'dead hand'.

Highlighting the volatility of international relations, Medvedev mocked Trump's remarks, suggesting they reveal a heightened sensitivity from the US. Medvedev's responses reinforced Russia's independent trajectory, undeterred by American threats of trade impositions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Identity of 3 terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Lashkar-e-Taiba's hand in Pahalgam attack: HM Shah in RS.

Identity of 3 terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Las...

 India
2
India Expands Hydroelectric Ambitions amid Indus Treaty Tension

India Expands Hydroelectric Ambitions amid Indus Treaty Tension

 India
3
2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court acquits all seven accused, including ex-BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit.

2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court acquits all seven accused, including ...

 India
4
Trump's Fiery Critique of Fed Chair Powell Resurfaces

Trump's Fiery Critique of Fed Chair Powell Resurfaces

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI stop the next pandemic before it starts? New research says yes

How technology and tradition can coexist in agroecological practices

Equipping Tajikistan’s Youth: TVET Reform as a Path to Employment and Safer Migration

Georgia’s Green Growth Strategy: A Roadmap for Resilient and Sustainable Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025