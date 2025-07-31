Clash of Titans: Trump vs. Medvedev Ignites Social Media

The verbal sparring match between former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev and US President Donald Trump intensified on social media. The exchange was sparked by Trump's comments about Russia and India's economic state and the nations' diplomatic ties.

Trump warned of impending trade sanctions if Russia and the US don't reach a settlement concerning Ukraine. However, Medvedev was quick to counter Trump's rhetoric, pointing out Russia's enduring nuclear strike capabilities, famously known from the Cold War era as the 'dead hand'.

Highlighting the volatility of international relations, Medvedev mocked Trump's remarks, suggesting they reveal a heightened sensitivity from the US. Medvedev's responses reinforced Russia's independent trajectory, undeterred by American threats of trade impositions.

(With inputs from agencies.)