Arkansas Governor's Strategic Trade Mission to Israel and UAE
Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders is heading to Israel and the UAE for a trade mission. She will engage with Israeli firms in agricultural tech and defense, while addressing UAE's aerospace and defense sectors. Sanders aims to strengthen Arkansas's existing trade relationships and explore new investment opportunities.
Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders is undertaking a trade mission to Israel and the United Arab Emirates, marking her inaugural visit since her father, Mike Huckabee, was appointed as the US ambassador to Israel.
Seen as a potential 2028 Republican presidential contender, Sanders is scheduled to meet prominent Israeli government officials and organize discussions with Israeli firms specializing in agricultural tech and defense. She will also engage with UAE companies in the aerospace and defense sectors.
Arkansas holds strong trade ties with Israel, exporting over USD 150 million in products in 2024 alone. During this trip, Sanders seeks to fortify Arkansas's trade relations while enticing new investments from the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
