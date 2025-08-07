Left Menu

Tragic Death of Driver Sparks Political Controversy

A contract driver, identified as M Babu, tragically died by suicide in Chikkaballapura. He reportedly left behind a note accusing BJP MP K Sudhakar and others, claiming deceit over a job promise. Authorities are investigating the allegations as the political community reacts to the incident.

Updated: 07-08-2025 17:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A contract driver employed under the Zilla Panchayat in Chikkaballapura reportedly died by suicide on Thursday. The incident occurred at the Deputy Commissioner's office premises, where the deceased, identified as M Babu, allegedly hanged himself from a tree, according to local police.

Babu reportedly left a death note naming BJP MP K Sudhakar and two others, accusing them of contributing to his demise. Authorities, citing preliminary inquiries, highlighted that Babu had shared plans to drive an officer to a meeting but instead went to the DC office, where he was found dead.

Reacting to the allegations, MP Sudhakar expressed deep sorrow and denied any connection to Babu. The police have initiated a detailed investigation, probing the claims of deception involving employment promises and financial transactions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

