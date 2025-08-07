Left Menu

NDA's Strategic Move: Modi & Nadda Authorized for VP Candidate Selection

NDA floor leaders authorized PM Modi and BJP's JP Nadda to pick their Vice Presidential candidate. The decision will be honored by all coalition parties. Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned as VP for health reasons, prompting elections on September 9. Opposition parties are also set to deliberate over their candidate choices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-08-2025 17:50 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 17:50 IST
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, leaders from the NDA coalition convened on Thursday to collectively endorse Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president JP Nadda with the responsibility of selecting their nominee for the upcoming Vice Presidential election. The decision was universally agreed upon by all parties during the meeting, chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and was met with compliance from the ruling coalition, as confirmed by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju.

The Election Commission of India has officially notified the schedule for the Vice Presidential election following Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's sudden resignation on July 21 due to health issues. Consequently, nominations will be accepted until August 21, with the polling and counting slated for September 9.

Meanwhile, opposition parties are mobilizing to finalize their strategy and candidate for the election, which will be decided by members of both Houses of Parliament through a secret ballot system according to proportional representation. The vacancy arose after Dhankhar stepped down, highlighting the constitutional provision to swiftly conduct elections for such positions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

