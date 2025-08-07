Trump Advocates Middle Eastern Unity in Abraham Accords

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has urged Middle Eastern nations to join the Abraham Accords, emphasizing its potential to secure regional peace by normalizing relations with Israel.

Trump claimed that Iran's nuclear threat has been nullified, making the inclusion of more countries crucial to the accords. His administration initially brokered the agreement—a significant diplomatic achievement—during his first term, with four Muslim-majority countries signing under U.S. mediation.

However, efforts to widen the accords face challenges due to the devastating human toll and starvation crisis in Gaza. Concurrently, discussions are being held with Azerbaijan and some Central Asian countries to deepen their ties with Israel, hinting at broader geopolitical implications.

