Left Menu

Trump Advocates Middle Eastern Unity in Abraham Accords

Former U.S. President Donald Trump emphasizes the importance of Middle Eastern countries joining the Abraham Accords to normalize ties with Israel, amidst efforts to expand the agreements despite ongoing conflict in Gaza. Discussions are underway with Azerbaijan and Central Asian allies for potential inclusion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-08-2025 18:21 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 18:21 IST
Trump Advocates Middle Eastern Unity in Abraham Accords
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has urged Middle Eastern nations to join the Abraham Accords, emphasizing its potential to secure regional peace by normalizing relations with Israel.

Trump claimed that Iran's nuclear threat has been nullified, making the inclusion of more countries crucial to the accords. His administration initially brokered the agreement—a significant diplomatic achievement—during his first term, with four Muslim-majority countries signing under U.S. mediation.

However, efforts to widen the accords face challenges due to the devastating human toll and starvation crisis in Gaza. Concurrently, discussions are being held with Azerbaijan and some Central Asian countries to deepen their ties with Israel, hinting at broader geopolitical implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
2
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping Nvidia AI chips to China

UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping N...

 Global
4
Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated by growing nuke threat

Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated ...

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Urges Systemic Reforms to Close Thailand’s Climate Investment Shortfall

Vietnam’s Path to Becoming a Lithium-Ion Battery Hub in Asia and the Pacific

Redesigning Mobility: ADB's Vision for Gender-Responsive Transport Across Asia-Pacific

From Isolation to Integration: UNDP’s Strategy for Transforming Landlocked Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025