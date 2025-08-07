FBI to Track Texas Democrats: A Clash over Congressional Redistricting

The FBI has been recruited to aid Texas in finding Democratic lawmakers who fled the state to obstruct Republican plans for redistricting, Senator John Cornyn announced. This appeal to federal power underscores a bitter struggle over control of congressional seats.

The civil pursuit of these lawmakers highlights a political theater rather than criminal proceedings, as the legality of arresting them remains untested. Texas Republicans aim to secure their congressional majority by realigning district lines, challenging an already precarious balance of power.

Governor Greg Abbott warns of potential bribery law violations if Democrats fundraise to pay fines connected to their absence, yet legal experts express doubt over such claims. This political saga reveals deep partisan rifts as states nationwide prepare for their own redistricting battles.

