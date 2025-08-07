Left Menu

BJP Accuses Mamata Banerjee of Provoking Election Rule Violations

The BJP has accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of provoking state employees to defy Election Commission directives, following allegations of electoral roll rigging. The BJP seeks action against four officials and aims to ensure compliance with the rule of law in West Bengal.

Updated: 07-08-2025 20:46 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 20:46 IST
The BJP has raised allegations against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, claiming she has encouraged state employees to neglect Election Commission directives. The accusations follow a controversy surrounding the alleged rigging of electoral rolls.

A delegation led by BJP's Amit Malviya urged the Election Commission to take action against four officials accused of irregularities. They emphasized the importance of upholding the rule of law in West Bengal amidst these concerns.

Banerjee has defended the officials, asserting her government's support, questioning the Election Commission's authority to suspend them ahead of the election announcement. The BJP also highlighted Banerjee's remarks as unconstitutional, urging the EC to respond swiftly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

