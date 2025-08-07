Trump Targets Affirmative Action in New University Order
President Donald Trump is set to sign an order mandating universities to release admissions data to prove they are not engaging in affirmative action. This move follows his administration's attempts to dismantle affirmative action policies, threatening funding for schools promoting diversity and inclusion.
On Thursday, President Donald Trump is anticipated to sign an executive order obligating universities to disclose admissions data, ensuring they are not partaking in affirmative action practices, according to White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt.
The details of the order, including potential ramifications for non-compliance, were not provided in the post by Leavitt. Trump's administration, since beginning his second term, has initiated numerous investigations and posed threats to cut funding for institutions that support diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives.
This development reflects a continued effort by Trump's administration to challenge affirmative action policies across the U.S. education system, setting a confrontational tone with universities that advocate for inclusive admission processes.
