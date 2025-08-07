Trump Targets Affirmative Action in New University Order

On Thursday, President Donald Trump is anticipated to sign an executive order obligating universities to disclose admissions data, ensuring they are not partaking in affirmative action practices, according to White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt.

The details of the order, including potential ramifications for non-compliance, were not provided in the post by Leavitt. Trump's administration, since beginning his second term, has initiated numerous investigations and posed threats to cut funding for institutions that support diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives.

This development reflects a continued effort by Trump's administration to challenge affirmative action policies across the U.S. education system, setting a confrontational tone with universities that advocate for inclusive admission processes.