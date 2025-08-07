Rahul Gandhi's Tirade: BJP's Accusations and ECI Allegations

In a heated exchange, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ravi Shankar Prasad accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of making unfounded and irresponsible statements against the Election Commission of India (ECI). Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Prasad condemned Gandhi's allegations of vote manipulation.

Prasad labeled Gandhi's remarks as crossing "all limits of shamelessness" and attributed his comments to frustration over electoral losses. He defended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's election victories since 2014, challenging Gandhi's claims of fraudulent results.

Rahul Gandhi, on the other hand, has accused the ECI of "choreographing" elections and destroying evidence by limiting the retention of CCTV and webcasting footage to 45 days post-election. He further alleged that the ECI was colluding with the BJP to undermine the electoral system, pointing to potential data handling issues.