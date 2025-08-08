Amit Shah Criticizes Opposition Over Voter List Revision in Bihar

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday heavily criticized opposition parties for their resistance against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list in Bihar, accusing them of engaging in vote bank politics by protecting infiltrators.

Shah emphasized that this voter list revision is not a novel occurrence, having been initiated by former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and having taken place in 2003 as well. He addressed an audience at a rally in Bihar, questioning why opposition leaders, including Lalu Prasad Yadav, would want to protect immigrants who allegedly take jobs from locals.

The Union Minister took a sharp jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, urging him to abandon vote bank politics and uphold the Constitutional rules that deny voting rights to non-citizens. Amidst the debate over SIR, Shah expressed optimism that the NDA will secure a win in the upcoming Bihar assembly elections, while oppositional protests continue in Parliament.

(With inputs from agencies.)