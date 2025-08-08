Left Menu

Historic Peace Pact: Azerbaijan and Armenia Unite

Azerbaijan and Armenia are set to sign a peace agreement this Friday in a ceremony hosted by President Donald Trump at the White House. The agreement aims to improve regional safety and prosperity and includes deals on energy, technology, economic cooperation, and more.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 08-08-2025 18:19 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 18:19 IST
A historic peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia is set to be signed this Friday, announced the White House. The ceremony will be hosted by President Donald Trump, emphasizing the importance of regional stability.

The agreement not only addresses the longstanding conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan but also aims to uplift the entire region's safety and prosperity, commented a senior administration official.

President Trump will also conclude agreements with both nations covering various sectors, including energy, technology, and economic cooperation. Further details on these agreements remain undisclosed.

