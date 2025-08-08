Historic Peace Pact: Azerbaijan and Armenia Unite

A historic peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia is set to be signed this Friday, announced the White House. The ceremony will be hosted by President Donald Trump, emphasizing the importance of regional stability.

The agreement not only addresses the longstanding conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan but also aims to uplift the entire region's safety and prosperity, commented a senior administration official.

President Trump will also conclude agreements with both nations covering various sectors, including energy, technology, and economic cooperation. Further details on these agreements remain undisclosed.