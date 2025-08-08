Historic Peace Pact: Azerbaijan and Armenia Unite
Azerbaijan and Armenia are set to sign a peace agreement this Friday in a ceremony hosted by President Donald Trump at the White House. The agreement aims to improve regional safety and prosperity and includes deals on energy, technology, economic cooperation, and more.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 08-08-2025 18:19 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 18:19 IST
- Country:
- United States
A historic peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia is set to be signed this Friday, announced the White House. The ceremony will be hosted by President Donald Trump, emphasizing the importance of regional stability.
The agreement not only addresses the longstanding conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan but also aims to uplift the entire region's safety and prosperity, commented a senior administration official.
President Trump will also conclude agreements with both nations covering various sectors, including energy, technology, and economic cooperation. Further details on these agreements remain undisclosed.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Vietnam’s Offshore Wind Plan: Balancing Clean Energy Growth with Nature and Livelihoods
JSW Energy Seals 25-Year Solar Power Deal with BESCOM
Ather Energy Powers Ahead with 400 Fast Charging Points in Maharashtra
India's Energy Evolution: Unveiling Small Modular Reactors
We will also discuss 'Vision 2035' to give new momentum and energy to India-UK comprehensive strategic partnership in next decade: PM Modi.