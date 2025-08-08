SCO Summit: Modi's Engagement in Tianjin Amid Evolving India-China Relations

China has welcomed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's planned visit to the upcoming Tianjin Summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), scheduled for the end of this month. The visit signifies a potential thaw in India-China relations, following years of tension due to the Ladakh border standoff.

Modi's participation in the SCO summit is seen by the Chinese Foreign Ministry as a step towards increased solidarity and cooperation among member states, with over 20 countries and heads of international organisations expected in attendance. The summit in Tianjin is poised to be the largest since the SCO's inception.

While Modi's trip underscores diplomatic engagement, it remains uncertain whether a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping will occur. The summit provides a crucial platform for dialogue amid ongoing efforts to resolve past disputes and rebuild Sino-Indian ties, including reviving dialogue mechanisms and resuming direct flights.

(With inputs from agencies.)