India-Russia Relations Amid U.S. Tariff Tensions: An Update

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in a detailed phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, expressing gratitude for updates on the Ukraine situation. This diplomatic dialogue highlights the robust India-Russia relationship amid shifting geopolitical dynamics.

The call followed U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of a 25% tariff increase on Indian goods, elevating total tariffs to 50%. The move is seen as punitive action against New Delhi over its continued purchase of Russian oil, affecting Indo-U.S. trade dynamics significantly.

Concurrently, India-U.S. trade negotiations hit a stalemate after five rounds, primarily due to disagreements on access to India's agricultural markets and energy policies. Modi's discussions with both Putin and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva underscore India's strategic focus on building resilient international partnerships.

