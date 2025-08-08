Left Menu

India-Russia Relations Amid U.S. Tariff Tensions: An Update

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed Ukraine with Russian President Vladimir Putin amid increased U.S. tariffs on Indian goods. Their conversation reaffirmed India-Russia strategic ties. Modi also spoke with Brazil's President, discussing U.S. trade policies. India-U.S. trade talks faltered over disagreements on agriculture and energy sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-08-2025 19:04 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 19:04 IST
India-Russia Relations Amid U.S. Tariff Tensions: An Update

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in a detailed phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, expressing gratitude for updates on the Ukraine situation. This diplomatic dialogue highlights the robust India-Russia relationship amid shifting geopolitical dynamics.

The call followed U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of a 25% tariff increase on Indian goods, elevating total tariffs to 50%. The move is seen as punitive action against New Delhi over its continued purchase of Russian oil, affecting Indo-U.S. trade dynamics significantly.

Concurrently, India-U.S. trade negotiations hit a stalemate after five rounds, primarily due to disagreements on access to India's agricultural markets and energy policies. Modi's discussions with both Putin and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva underscore India's strategic focus on building resilient international partnerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

 United States
3
Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

 Global
4
Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025