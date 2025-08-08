Left Menu

Modi and Putin Reaffirm Strategic Partnership Amidst US Tariff Hike

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed deepening their strategic partnership amid US tariff pressures. Modi reiterated India's stance on peaceful conflict resolution. Meanwhile, an additional 25% US tariff on Indian purchases of Russian oil heightens tensions, impacting both India and Brazil's trade relations with the US.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2025 19:31 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 19:31 IST
Modi and Putin Reaffirm Strategic Partnership Amidst US Tariff Hike
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a critical dialogue, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged with Russian President Vladimir Putin, reinforcing their commitment to the India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership. The call underscored ongoing bilateral cooperation in the face of increasing US tariffs on Russian oil imports, led by President Donald Trump.

During the conversation, Modi emphasized India's unwavering stance on seeking peaceful resolutions, reiterating the nation's position on the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. President Putin briefed Modi on the situation, signaling continued dialogue and collaboration between the two nations.

This diplomatic discussion happens against the background of a significant US tariff hike. Announced recently, an additional 25% duty on Indian imports of Russian oil now accumulates to a 50% total tariff. Modi also connected with Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, whose country similarly faces increased US tariffs, highlighting a broader impact on international trade alliances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

 United States
3
Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

 Global
4
Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025