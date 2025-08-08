Modi and Putin Reaffirm Strategic Partnership Amidst US Tariff Hike

In a critical dialogue, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged with Russian President Vladimir Putin, reinforcing their commitment to the India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership. The call underscored ongoing bilateral cooperation in the face of increasing US tariffs on Russian oil imports, led by President Donald Trump.

During the conversation, Modi emphasized India's unwavering stance on seeking peaceful resolutions, reiterating the nation's position on the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. President Putin briefed Modi on the situation, signaling continued dialogue and collaboration between the two nations.

This diplomatic discussion happens against the background of a significant US tariff hike. Announced recently, an additional 25% duty on Indian imports of Russian oil now accumulates to a 50% total tariff. Modi also connected with Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, whose country similarly faces increased US tariffs, highlighting a broader impact on international trade alliances.

(With inputs from agencies.)