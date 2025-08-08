Modi and Putin Reaffirm Strategic Partnership Amidst US Tariff Hike
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed deepening their strategic partnership amid US tariff pressures. Modi reiterated India's stance on peaceful conflict resolution. Meanwhile, an additional 25% US tariff on Indian purchases of Russian oil heightens tensions, impacting both India and Brazil's trade relations with the US.
- Country:
- India
In a critical dialogue, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged with Russian President Vladimir Putin, reinforcing their commitment to the India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership. The call underscored ongoing bilateral cooperation in the face of increasing US tariffs on Russian oil imports, led by President Donald Trump.
During the conversation, Modi emphasized India's unwavering stance on seeking peaceful resolutions, reiterating the nation's position on the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. President Putin briefed Modi on the situation, signaling continued dialogue and collaboration between the two nations.
This diplomatic discussion happens against the background of a significant US tariff hike. Announced recently, an additional 25% duty on Indian imports of Russian oil now accumulates to a 50% total tariff. Modi also connected with Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, whose country similarly faces increased US tariffs, highlighting a broader impact on international trade alliances.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UK-India Vision 2035: Paving the Way for a Stronger Strategic Partnership
India-Israel Defense Ties: A Strategic Partnership on the Rise
We will also discuss 'Vision 2035' to give new momentum and energy to India-UK comprehensive strategic partnership in next decade: PM Modi.
India's Palm Oil Imports Set for Surge Amidst Festival Season
Education Shines in Strengthened UK-India Strategic Partnership