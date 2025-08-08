Tianjin Summit: A New Phase for the SCO
China welcomes Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s anticipated visit to the Tianjin Summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation later this month. The event is expected to be a gathering of solidarity, enhancing cooperation among member nations. This visit follows recent tensions and attempts to rebuild ties between India and China.
China has extended a warm welcome to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is expected to attend the upcoming Tianjin Summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) later this month. This visit marks Modi's first trip to China in over seven years, signifying a potential boost in diplomatic relations between the two countries.
Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Guo Jiakun expressed hope that the summit will foster solidarity and friendship among member nations, paving the way for high-quality development within the SCO. The summit, anticipated to be the largest since the organization's inception, will host leaders from over 20 countries.
Despite strained relations following the military standoff in eastern Ladakh, India and China have made strides in re-engagement, including resuming various dialogues. The Tianjin Summit serves as a pivotal platform for reaffirming commitment to peace and prosperity amidst evolving geopolitical landscapes.
