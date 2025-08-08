Reshuffling the Ranks: Himachal Pradesh Congress Prepares for New Leadership

Himachal Pradesh is bracing for a political reshuffle, as discussions about the appointment of a new Congress chief gain traction. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu disclosed that no candidate has yet been recommended for the position, which might be filled by someone from the Scheduled Caste or a current minister.

The Congress committee in the state was dissolved on November 6, 2024, by national president Mallikarjun Kharge, though state president Pratibha Singh remains in her role. The potential cabinet reshuffle may occur after the new appointments, with a process potentially spanning two to three months.

The broader state political landscape sees allegations against restarted lotteries and appeals for relief following natural disasters. Meanwhile, the government is responding to salary snag issues in education and focusing on bolstering the rural economy through MSPs and tourism investments.