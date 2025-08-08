BJD's Stand Against BJP: Farmers' Rally in Odisha

In a strong political move, the opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) labeled the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as anti-farmer and announced a major farmers' rally in Odisha's Bargarh on August 18. The BJD aims to highlight what it perceives as exploitation against farmers by the saffron party.

During a press briefing, BJD farmers' cell convenor Prasanna Acharya criticized both central and state BJP governments for allegedly ignoring farmers' interests. He pointed out a significant drop in the state's agricultural growth rate from 7.6% in 2023–24 to 3.8% in 2024–25. Furthermore, agricultural funding from the center to Odisha reportedly decreased by 18.19% this fiscal year.

Highlighting mounting agrarian issues, Acharya and BJD vice-president Sanjay Das Burma claimed the new paddy procurement mandates, such as legal heir certificates, suppress farmers, while payments of promised subsidies are delayed. The party accused the Food Corporation of India of failing timely paddy lifting, forcing farmers into distress sales.

(With inputs from agencies.)