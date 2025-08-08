Rahul Gandhi Challenges Election Commission Over 'Vote Theft' Claims

In a scathing address at the 'Vote Adhikar Rally' in Bengaluru, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi lashed out at the Election Commission for requesting an affidavit pertaining to his allegations of 'vote theft' in the Lok Sabha elections. Gandhi affirmed his commitment to the Indian Constitution, noting he had taken his oath in Parliament.

Gandhi alleged that the Election Commission and the BJP conspired to manipulate the LS election results, claiming fraudulent practices in at least three states. He also urged Karnataka's government to investigate the inclusion of fake voters for the 2024 elections.

The Congress leader's accusations were met with criticism from the Election Commission, insisting Gandhi should provide evidence to support his claims or issue a public apology. Meanwhile, Karnataka's Chief Electoral Officer initiated a probe into Gandhi's assertions of electoral fraud in the state's Mahadevapura constituency.

(With inputs from agencies.)