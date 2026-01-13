Congress Slams BJP Over China Ties: Hypocrisy or Diplomacy?

The Indian National Congress has launched a scathing attack on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) following a visit by a delegation from the Communist Party of China (CPC) to the BJP headquarters. Congress accused the BJP of hypocrisy in its foreign policy dealings with China, particularly with regard to repeated Chinese territorial incursions.

At a recent press briefing, Congress media head Pawan Khera called for full transparency from the Indian government on its engagements with China, including public disclosure of meeting agendas and outcomes. He stressed that non-state entities, such as the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), should not influence state policy.

Khera lambasted the BJP for failing to tackle key issues during their discussions with CPC representatives, including the territorial disputes at the Line of Actual Control, economic imbalances, and China's alliance with Pakistan. He alleged that the BJP's actions compromised India's national interests and questioned the underlying intentions of their meetings.

(With inputs from agencies.)