Putin and Modi Discuss Bilateral Ties and Ukraine Developments

In a significant telephonic conversation on Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi explored crucial bilateral matters, emphasizing cooperation in trade, economy, and investment, according to a Kremlin release.

During the call, Putin updated Modi on the latest developments concerning Ukraine after his consultation with Steve Witkoff, the US President's special envoy, and ahead of the anticipated US-Russia summit.

Prime Minister Modi expressed gratitude to President Putin for his briefing and reiterated India's firm position for resolving the Ukraine issue through political and diplomatic channels. The two leaders also reflected on mutual ties reaffirming collaborative prospects across various sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)