Saini Criticizes Rahul Gandhi Over Haryana Poll Defeats
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has criticized Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of spreading a false agenda following Congress' electoral defeats. Saini highlights Gandhi's claims of electoral fraud and urges him to respect the people's mandate instead of insulting India's constitutional institutions.
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has intensified his criticism of Rahul Gandhi, alleging that the Congress leader is disseminating a false agenda after repeated electoral defeats. Saini pointed out that Gandhi's claims of electoral fraud are baseless and urged him to respect the people's democratic mandate.
In response to Gandhi's remarks on electoral irregularities linked to the recent Haryana Assembly elections, Saini noted that the Congress lost by a narrow margin of 22,779 votes across eight seats. He argued that the BJP, despite facing narrow defeats in some constituencies, has made consistent development efforts regardless of party representation.
Saini also accused Rahul Gandhi of making unnecessary comments about India's constitutional institutions, further claiming that Gandhi's political ventures over the years have largely failed. The Chief Minister emphasized the overwhelming support Haryana has shown for the BJP under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.
