Trump Claims Role in Averting India-Pakistan Nuclear Conflict Through Trade

US President Donald Trump asserted that he played a pivotal role in defusing a potential nuclear conflict between India and Pakistan by engaging the countries through trade. Trump's remarks came during a White House event, where he claimed his efforts helped prevent the situation from escalating into war.

The President mentioned that 'five or six planes got shot down,' highlighting the heightened tensions. However, he did not specify which countries suffered these losses. India maintains that direct negotiations between their militaries ended the military actions, with no mediation by the US.

Despite Trump's repeated assertions of his involvement in settling the conflict, India continues to credit the resolution to talks between their own military leaders. Trump emphasized his dedication to saving lives and achieving global peace, referencing his involvement in conflicts worldwide.

