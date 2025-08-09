Minister Slams Rahul Gandhi's Vote Theft Allegations as Baseless

Maharashtra's Minister, Chandrashekhar Bawankule, has strongly dismissed Rahul Gandhi's allegations of vote theft as unfounded and insulting to voters. Bawankule's comments come amid contentious claims from the Congress leader, suggesting collusion between the BJP and the Election Commission to undermine voting rights.

Addressing the media, Bawankule expressed disbelief over Gandhi's late objections, given no issues were raised when the voters' list was published. He advised Congress workers to raise any concerns before local elections in Maharashtra. Bawankule also predicted a bleak electoral future for Congress in Bihar and local polls.

Apart from election matters, Bawankule targeted illegal sand mining, urging cooperation between revenue officials and police to tackle the issue. Acknowledging corruption within government ranks, he revealed ongoing investigations into a scam implicating 74 officials in misappropriating Rs 34.97 crore meant for disaster relief in Jalna.

(With inputs from agencies.)