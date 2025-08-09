Left Menu

Minister Slams Rahul Gandhi's Vote Theft Allegations as Baseless

Maharashtra Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule rebuts Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's claims of vote theft, calling them baseless and an insult to voters. Bawankule defends the election process while also focusing on combating illegal sand mining and addressing government corruption involving disaster relief funds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jalna | Updated: 09-08-2025 11:03 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 11:03 IST
Minister Slams Rahul Gandhi's Vote Theft Allegations as Baseless
Chandrashekhar Bawankule
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's Minister, Chandrashekhar Bawankule, has strongly dismissed Rahul Gandhi's allegations of vote theft as unfounded and insulting to voters. Bawankule's comments come amid contentious claims from the Congress leader, suggesting collusion between the BJP and the Election Commission to undermine voting rights.

Addressing the media, Bawankule expressed disbelief over Gandhi's late objections, given no issues were raised when the voters' list was published. He advised Congress workers to raise any concerns before local elections in Maharashtra. Bawankule also predicted a bleak electoral future for Congress in Bihar and local polls.

Apart from election matters, Bawankule targeted illegal sand mining, urging cooperation between revenue officials and police to tackle the issue. Acknowledging corruption within government ranks, he revealed ongoing investigations into a scam implicating 74 officials in misappropriating Rs 34.97 crore meant for disaster relief in Jalna.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN experts: Gaza faces genocidal escalation as aid blocked and deaths soar

UN experts: Gaza faces genocidal escalation as aid blocked and deaths soar

Global
2
UN Experts Warn Gaza Faces Famine as Israel Blocks UN Humanitarian Access

UN Experts Warn Gaza Faces Famine as Israel Blocks UN Humanitarian Access

 Global
3
Military-Style Academy pilot closes with promising results and safer communities

Military-Style Academy pilot closes with promising results and safer communi...

 New Zealand
4
Tasman Job Seekers Begin Vital Flood Recovery Work Under Government Programme

Tasman Job Seekers Begin Vital Flood Recovery Work Under Government Programm...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025