Syria Declines Paris Talks with Kurdish-led SDF

Syria has decided not to participate in scheduled meetings with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in Paris, according to the state news agency SANA. The Syrian government views the involvement of the SDF, supported by the U.S., as a violation of a previous agreement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-08-2025 13:06 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 13:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Syria has opted out of upcoming discussions with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) scheduled to take place in Paris, according to a report by state news agency SANA on Saturday.

A government source has labeled a prior forum organized by the U.S.-backed SDF as a breach of an existing accord between Damascus and the group.

The official further stated that Syria would not engage in negotiations with any parties that intend to 'revive the era of the former region.'

