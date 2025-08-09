Syria Declines Paris Talks with Kurdish-led SDF

Syria has opted out of upcoming discussions with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) scheduled to take place in Paris, according to a report by state news agency SANA on Saturday.

A government source has labeled a prior forum organized by the U.S.-backed SDF as a breach of an existing accord between Damascus and the group.

The official further stated that Syria would not engage in negotiations with any parties that intend to 'revive the era of the former region.'

