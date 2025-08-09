Left Menu

Sharad Pawar Calls for Unity Against Trump's Tariff Tactics

NCP chief Sharad Pawar urges support for the Indian government against US President Trump's tariff pressures, emphasizing national interest. He highlights a lack of control over Trump's impulsive actions and stresses the need for India to strengthen ties with neighbors amidst regional tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 09-08-2025 15:14 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 15:14 IST
Sharad Pawar Calls for Unity Against Trump's Tariff Tactics
Sharad Pawar
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive call for unity, NCP chief Sharad Pawar urged Indians to support the central government against what he described as 'pressure tactics' by US President Donald Trump, who has imposed a hefty 50% tariff on Indian goods.

Pawar expressed concerns over India's foreign policy, suggesting that the Modi administration should not overlook growing rifts with neighboring countries. While refraining from declaring foreign policy a failure, he underscored the necessity of diplomatic focus.

Emphasizing the need for strategic diplomacy, Pawar remarked that regional alliances need nurturing as countries like Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives express dissatisfaction with India, urging Prime Minister Modi to address these diplomatic challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN experts: Gaza faces genocidal escalation as aid blocked and deaths soar

UN experts: Gaza faces genocidal escalation as aid blocked and deaths soar

Global
2
UN Experts Warn Gaza Faces Famine as Israel Blocks UN Humanitarian Access

UN Experts Warn Gaza Faces Famine as Israel Blocks UN Humanitarian Access

 Global
3
Military-Style Academy pilot closes with promising results and safer communities

Military-Style Academy pilot closes with promising results and safer communi...

 New Zealand
4
Tasman Job Seekers Begin Vital Flood Recovery Work Under Government Programme

Tasman Job Seekers Begin Vital Flood Recovery Work Under Government Programm...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025