Sharad Pawar Calls for Unity Against Trump's Tariff Tactics

In a decisive call for unity, NCP chief Sharad Pawar urged Indians to support the central government against what he described as 'pressure tactics' by US President Donald Trump, who has imposed a hefty 50% tariff on Indian goods.

Pawar expressed concerns over India's foreign policy, suggesting that the Modi administration should not overlook growing rifts with neighboring countries. While refraining from declaring foreign policy a failure, he underscored the necessity of diplomatic focus.

Emphasizing the need for strategic diplomacy, Pawar remarked that regional alliances need nurturing as countries like Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives express dissatisfaction with India, urging Prime Minister Modi to address these diplomatic challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)