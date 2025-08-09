BJP MP Nishikant Dubey Challenges FIR Over Temple Entry Controversy
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey files a privilege complaint with the Lok Sabha Speaker, asserting a breach by Jharkhand officials who lodged an FIR against him. Accused of entering a restricted temple area during a holy month, Dubey asserts his higher authority as a temple trustee over the priest.
BJP Member of Parliament Nishikant Dubey announced on Saturday he has submitted a complaint to the Lok Sabha Speaker. The complaint accuses Jharkhand officials, including the chief secretary and the DGP, of breaching privilege after an FIR was filed against him for allegedly 'hurting religious sentiments'.
The Jharkhand Police confirmed they have lodged an FIR against Dubey, fellow BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, and others. The group allegedly 'forcibly' entered the Baba Baidyanath Temple's sanctum sanctorum in Deoghar on August 2, disregarding a ban on VIP access during the religious month of 'Shravan'.
Dubey, a trustee of Baba Baidyanath Dham by law, questioned the basis of the FIR against him, arguing his superior role as a member of Parliament. Despite attempting to surrender at a local police station, officers declined to arrest him, raising further questions about the legal proceedings.
