BJP Demands Rahul Gandhi's Resignation Amid 'Vote Theft' Claims

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has intensified its demand for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's resignation from the Lok Sabha, citing moral grounds. The BJP's call comes in response to Gandhi's refusal to provide written proof for his claims of 'vote theft,' which the party argues demonstrate a lack of trust in the Election Commission.

During a press conference, BJP's national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia specifically targeted the Gandhi family, urging Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and Sonia Gandhi to step down if they continue to question the integrity of the elections. Bhatia referenced a Supreme Court judgment underscoring the Election Commission's reputation as an impartial body.

Amidst these escalating tensions, Rahul Gandhi asserted his commitment to the Constitution and questioned the legitimacy of the Election Commission's demand for an affidavit. Meanwhile, Bhatia accused the Congress leader of trying to subvert India's democracy and labeled him as an 'anarchic element' in a bid to sabotage the country's constitutional institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)