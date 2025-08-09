Crisis Unresolved: Manipur's Political Gridlock and Humanitarian Strain

In a pointed critique, Congress has accused the BJP-led alliance in Manipur of lacking the political will to address the state's ongoing crisis. Despite holding a significant majority with 54 MLAs in the 60-member assembly, the coalition has failed to form a government.

Congress state president Keisham Meghachandra, speaking at a Quit India Movement anniversary event, highlighted that President's Rule has not restored normalcy in Manipur. Although gunfights have ceased, he indicated that residents remain unable to move freely, exacerbating social woes.

The state suffers from a financial crunch, with social welfare programs stagnant and developmental growth stalled. Criticism was also directed at the inadequate budget allocations approved by the central government, with specific concerns over the insufficient funding for relief camps.

