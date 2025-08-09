Left Menu

Crisis Unresolved: Manipur's Political Gridlock and Humanitarian Strain

The Congress criticizes the BJP-led alliance in Manipur for failing to form a government despite holding the majority. State Congress President Keisham Meghachandra accuses the lack of political will for unresolved crises, insufficient social welfare, and financial strain. Manipur struggles under extended President's Rule, worsening public hardships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 09-08-2025 16:52 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 16:52 IST
Crisis Unresolved: Manipur's Political Gridlock and Humanitarian Strain
In a pointed critique, Congress has accused the BJP-led alliance in Manipur of lacking the political will to address the state's ongoing crisis. Despite holding a significant majority with 54 MLAs in the 60-member assembly, the coalition has failed to form a government.

Congress state president Keisham Meghachandra, speaking at a Quit India Movement anniversary event, highlighted that President's Rule has not restored normalcy in Manipur. Although gunfights have ceased, he indicated that residents remain unable to move freely, exacerbating social woes.

The state suffers from a financial crunch, with social welfare programs stagnant and developmental growth stalled. Criticism was also directed at the inadequate budget allocations approved by the central government, with specific concerns over the insufficient funding for relief camps.

(With inputs from agencies.)

