Congress Questions PM Modi on Operation Sindoor Halt

The Congress party has questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi on why Operation Sindoor was halted on May 10, following revelations by Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh about successfully downing five Pakistani fighter jets. The operation aimed to dismantle terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The Congress has raised concerns over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to halt Operation Sindoor on May 10, following disclosures by Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh. During a lecture in Bengaluru, Singh revealed that the Indian Air Force shot down five Pakistani fighter jets, marking India's largest-ever surface-to-air kill.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh publicly questioned the Prime Minister's motivations for stopping the operation, suggesting external pressure might have influenced the decision. These inquiries followed Singh's description of the operation, which included striking targets linked to terror groups in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Operation Sindoor, conducted to eradicate terror sanctuaries and key operatives associated with the April 22 Pahalgam attack, involved precision strikes by the IAF. The operation reportedly resulted in the downing of drones and missiles falling into Indian territory, intensifying the Congress's demand for clearer answers from the government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

