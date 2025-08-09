Left Menu

BJP Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's Protest Tactics in Bengaluru

Karnataka BJP's S Suresh Kumar criticizes Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's protest in Bengaluru against alleged vote theft in 2024 elections, describing it as a 'spit and run show.' Kumar insists Congress must find a responsible leader who respects institutions like the Indian Army and Election Commission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-08-2025 19:36 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 19:36 IST
In a sharp critique, Karnataka BJP spokesperson S Suresh Kumar has labeled Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's recent protest in Bengaluru as a 'spit and run show.' The protest was held against alleged voting misconduct in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Kumar argued that as a responsible leader, Gandhi should have taken his grievances to the Election Commission office, located just 500 meters from Freedom Park, instead of merely making accusations publicly. He clarified that the BJP is not defending the Election Commission but is setting the record straight against indirect allegations made by Gandhi.

Further, Kumar demanded an apology from Gandhi and other Congress leaders who had previously questioned the Indian Air Force's actions in Operation Sindoor, highlighting the need for Congress to find a leader who respects key national institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

