India Backs US-Russia Summit to Resolve Ukraine Conflict

India expressed support for the planned summit between President Donald Trump and President Vladimir Putin, set to take place in Alaska next week. The talks aim to address the ongoing Ukraine conflict, with hopes of moving towards peace.

The Ministry of External Affairs officially endorsed the initiative, echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assertion that the current era should not be one of war but of peace-building.

An MEA spokesperson highlighted India's readiness to back these diplomatic efforts, emphasizing the potential impact of this high-level meeting in de-escalating tensions in Eastern Europe.

