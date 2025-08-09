Pattali Makkal Katchi's Leadership Saga: A Year of Challenges and Extensions

The Pattali Makkal Katchi's (PMK) general council meeting on Saturday extended President Anbumani's leadership tenure by one year amidst a backdrop of internal tensions. The gathering, held in Mamallapuram, notably occurred without the party's founder S Ramadoss, marking a first in the PMK's history.

Despite the absence of his father, Anbumani remains optimistic about forming a 'good, mega alliance' to unseat the DMK in the 2026 Assembly elections. However, familial disagreements over party control linger, as Anbumani highlighted ongoing difficulties, expressing personal burdens without elaborating on the specifics.

The meeting's legality was challenged in court, but Justice N Anand Venkatesh ruled in favor of proceeding. He advised Murali Sankar, a loyalist of Ramadoss, to seek alternative legal avenues if needed, indicating an ongoing power struggle within the PMK's leadership.

