Zelenskiy May Join Trump and Putin in Alaska

The White House is considering inviting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to a meeting in Alaska with President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. While discussions are ongoing, no visit by Zelenskiy has been finalized.

The White House is contemplating an invite to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy for a potential meeting in Alaska. President Donald Trump is already scheduled to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on August 15, according to NBC News.

A senior U.S. official along with multiple sources familiar with the ongoing discussions shared details. "It's being discussed," one source noted, although they emphasized that no final decision has been made regarding Zelenskiy's participation.

It remains uncertain if the Ukrainian leader will ultimately attend, but this possibility underscores the complexity of diplomatic relations and the dynamic nature of U.S. foreign policy engagements.

