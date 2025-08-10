State Department's Tammy Bruce Nominated as UN Deputy Representative

President Donald Trump announced his nomination of Tammy Bruce, the current spokesperson for the State Department, as the next U.S. deputy representative to the United Nations. Bruce's nomination will require confirmation by the U.S. Senate, where Republicans hold a majority.

Bruce, known for her tenure as a commentator on Fox News and authoring critical books of liberal viewpoints, has played a key role in defending Trump's foreign policy, including controversial moves in Ukraine and Gaza, as well as immigration policies.

Trump also nominated Mike Waltz, a former national security adviser, as his UN envoy. Confirmation awaits for both roles, with Waltz set to become Bruce's superior at the UN.

(With inputs from agencies.)