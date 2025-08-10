Left Menu

European Leaders Unite for Peace in Ukraine

President Zelenskiy of Ukraine expressed appreciation for a joint statement by European leaders advocating for peace in Ukraine. He emphasized that the conclusion of the war must be just and acknowledged the support received from European allies, underscoring the importance of protecting both Ukrainian and European interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2025 12:31 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 12:31 IST
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of Ukraine has expressed his nation's gratitude and support for a joint statement by European leaders aiming to establish peace in Ukraine. Delivered on Sunday, this statement underscores the importance of safeguarding both Ukrainian and European interests.

Zelenskiy emphasized that the resolution of the ongoing conflict must be equitable. He conveyed his thanks to all allies standing with Ukraine, highlighting their commitment to defending vital security interests that affect the European continent.

The Ukrainian President specifically mentioned support from notable figures including President Macron, Prime Minister Meloni, Chancellor Merz, Prime Minister Tusk, Prime Minister Starmer, President Ursula von der Leyen, and President Stubb, each of whom have advocated for peace in Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

