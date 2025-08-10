Left Menu

Election Allegations Stir Political Storm in Maharashtra

Amid mounting tensions before the 2024 Maharashtra assembly polls, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut and NCP Chief Sharad Pawar alleged meetings with individuals who promised election victories via EVM manipulation. Despite these claims, both Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray emphasized faith in the democratic process. The political discourse intensified following Rahul Gandhi's accusations against the BJP and Election Commission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-08-2025 17:15 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 17:15 IST
In a mounting wave of political controversy, Maharashtra finds itself at the center of fresh allegations surrounding electoral integrity as the 2024 assembly elections approach. Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut and NCP Chief Sharad Pawar have both claimed meetings with individuals who allegedly promised electoral victories through EVMs, although both leaders expressed their commitment to democracy over clandestine deals.

Sanjay Raut revealed that the same individuals had approached Uddhav Thackeray before the Lok Sabha polls, only to be rebuffed in favor of maintaining faith in the electoral process. Raut underscored the Maha Vikas Aghadi's subsequent Lok Sabha success as evidence of their rightful strategy.

The controversy has intensified against the backdrop of Rahul Gandhi's recent allegations claiming collaboration between the BJP and the Election Commission to manipulate electoral outcomes. These dramatic developments have drawn sharp reactions from political figures across the spectrum, casting a shadow over upcoming electoral battles.

