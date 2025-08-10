Election Allegations Stir Political Storm in Maharashtra

In a mounting wave of political controversy, Maharashtra finds itself at the center of fresh allegations surrounding electoral integrity as the 2024 assembly elections approach. Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut and NCP Chief Sharad Pawar have both claimed meetings with individuals who allegedly promised electoral victories through EVMs, although both leaders expressed their commitment to democracy over clandestine deals.

Sanjay Raut revealed that the same individuals had approached Uddhav Thackeray before the Lok Sabha polls, only to be rebuffed in favor of maintaining faith in the electoral process. Raut underscored the Maha Vikas Aghadi's subsequent Lok Sabha success as evidence of their rightful strategy.

The controversy has intensified against the backdrop of Rahul Gandhi's recent allegations claiming collaboration between the BJP and the Election Commission to manipulate electoral outcomes. These dramatic developments have drawn sharp reactions from political figures across the spectrum, casting a shadow over upcoming electoral battles.

