Bihar Electoral Roll Controversy: A Boiling Debate

The Election Commission announced on Sunday that no political parties have contacted it regarding amendments to the Bihar draft voters' list since its release on August 1.

The draft roll is open for claims and objections until September 1, allowing parties and citizens to challenge or verify the inclusion of eligible voters.

Despite deploying 1.61 lakh booth-level agents, the EC revealed that no party representatives engaged in the process, despite growing protests from opposition parties. The opposition claims the revision may exclude eligible citizens from voting, leading to disruptions in Parliament sessions since July 21.

