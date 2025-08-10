Bihar Electoral Roll Controversy: A Boiling Debate
The Election Commission released the Bihar draft voters' list without receiving any requests from political parties for amendments. As opposition protests grow over concerns about elector exclusion, no booth-level agents have taken action. The draft is part of a Special Intensive Revision, with final rolls due September 30.
- Country:
- India
The Election Commission announced on Sunday that no political parties have contacted it regarding amendments to the Bihar draft voters' list since its release on August 1.
The draft roll is open for claims and objections until September 1, allowing parties and citizens to challenge or verify the inclusion of eligible voters.
Despite deploying 1.61 lakh booth-level agents, the EC revealed that no party representatives engaged in the process, despite growing protests from opposition parties. The opposition claims the revision may exclude eligible citizens from voting, leading to disruptions in Parliament sessions since July 21.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Cricket-David blasts fastest T20 ton for Australia in series win over West Indies
Wreath-laying ceremony held for Agniveer killed in land mine blast in Jammu
NIA Chargesheets Two in Chhattisgarh Poll Blast Case
Gaurav Gogoi Blasts Government Over Ceasefire with Pakistan
Opposition Protests Disrupt Rajya Sabha Over Bihar SIR Issue