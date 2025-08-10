Left Menu

Bihar Electoral Roll Controversy: A Boiling Debate

The Election Commission released the Bihar draft voters' list without receiving any requests from political parties for amendments. As opposition protests grow over concerns about elector exclusion, no booth-level agents have taken action. The draft is part of a Special Intensive Revision, with final rolls due September 30.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2025 17:18 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 17:18 IST
Bihar Electoral Roll Controversy: A Boiling Debate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission announced on Sunday that no political parties have contacted it regarding amendments to the Bihar draft voters' list since its release on August 1.

The draft roll is open for claims and objections until September 1, allowing parties and citizens to challenge or verify the inclusion of eligible voters.

Despite deploying 1.61 lakh booth-level agents, the EC revealed that no party representatives engaged in the process, despite growing protests from opposition parties. The opposition claims the revision may exclude eligible citizens from voting, leading to disruptions in Parliament sessions since July 21.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopolitics

Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopo...

 Global
2
Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

 Global
3
Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

 Global
4
Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Freight Costs Push Up Manufactured Goods Prices and Influence Inflation

Turning Fuel into Food: OECD-FAO Call for Biofuel Cuts to Ease Global Price Shocks

How the U.S. Housing Bust Cut College Enrolment and Shaped Careers for a Decade

How EU ESG Banking Rules Target Poor Performers Yet Spare Key Green Transition Firms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025