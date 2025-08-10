Left Menu

India's Global Ascendancy Highlighted by Modi's Leadership

BJP's Arunachal Pradesh unit highlighted India’s global power rise under PM Modi, citing achievements in defense and economy. Celebrations launched at ITBP HQ include tree plantation, the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, and showcasing India's resilience and progress towards a ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047.

Arunachal Pradesh
  • Country:
  • India

BJP's Arunachal Pradesh unit underscored India's emergence as a global power under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, pointing to significant advances in defense and agriculture.

The event at the Indo-Tibetan Border Police headquarters marked the beginning of week-long Independence Day celebrations. Tadar Niglar celebrated accomplishments such as Operation Sindoor and the indigenous development of BrahMos missiles.

Activities included the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign aimed at promoting patriotism, cleanliness drives at historic sites, and a Tiranga Yatra bike rally honoring India's soldiers and martyrs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

DevShots

