Diplomatic Shock Waves: Senior Chinese Envoy Liu Jianchao Detained

Liu Jianchao, a significant figure in Chinese diplomacy and head of the Communist Party's foreign relations department, has been detained for questioning, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Returning from an overseas trip in late July, the 61-year-old's detention has not yet been officially confirmed, stirring Chinese diplomatic and political circles.

Liu, seen as a future foreign minister and close to President Xi Jinping, was reportedly questioned just before the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Tianjin.

(With inputs from agencies.)