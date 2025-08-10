Left Menu

Tensions Mount as U.S. Navigates Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks

U.S. Vice President JD Vance expressed skepticism about a peace deal satisfying both Russia and Ukraine. Despite U.S. efforts to broker talks, President Trump is scheduled to meet Putin on August 15. Ukraine insists on not compromising its constitutionally defined territorial integrity.

Updated: 10-08-2025 21:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The prospect of a negotiated settlement between Russia and Ukraine remains uncertain, according to U.S. Vice President JD Vance. Vance hinted that a peace deal likely wouldn't satisfy either party, with the U.S. striving to find a solution both Moscow and Kyiv can accept.

During an interview with Fox News' Sunday Morning Futures, Vance suggested that both nations might end up displeased with a resolution. Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump announced he would meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin on August 15 in Alaska to propel peace negotiations forward.

The potential ceasefire agreement may necessitate significant territorial concessions from Ukraine, a point of contention for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who has emphasized the inviolability of Ukraine's constitution on territorial matters. Talks involving Putin, Zelenskiy, and Trump are being coordinated, but scheduling remains a challenge, according to Vance. The White House remains open to future summits, with current focus on the requested bilateral meeting with Putin.

(With inputs from agencies.)

