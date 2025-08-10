PM Modi: Paving The Path to Digital India and AI Leadership

During an event in Bengaluru on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that India is on the trajectory to becoming a global leader in Artificial Intelligence. Asserting his vision for a 'New India,' he emphasized that this dream will be gradually achieved through rigorous implementation of the Digital India initiative.

Addressing urban challenges, PM Modi underscored the importance of planning and infrastructure development for future-ready cities. Highlighting significant financial investments by the government, he announced the inauguration of the Bengaluru Metro Yellow Line and laid the cornerstone for the upcoming Metro Phase-3.

PM Modi also linked the success of Operation Sindoor to the Make in India campaign, showcasing India's advancing defense capabilities. He commended the youth of Bengaluru and Karnataka for bolstering national defense strength, and launched several rail initiatives to enhance connectivity and travel standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)