PM Modi: Paving The Path to Digital India and AI Leadership

PM Narendra Modi asserts India's progress towards global AI leadership and the realization of a 'New India' through Digital India initiatives, while emphasizing the necessity of robust urban planning. In Bengaluru, he inaugurated Metro projects and lauded indigenous defense successes like Operation Sindoor, highlighting youth contributions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2025 22:07 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 22:07 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
During an event in Bengaluru on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that India is on the trajectory to becoming a global leader in Artificial Intelligence. Asserting his vision for a 'New India,' he emphasized that this dream will be gradually achieved through rigorous implementation of the Digital India initiative.

Addressing urban challenges, PM Modi underscored the importance of planning and infrastructure development for future-ready cities. Highlighting significant financial investments by the government, he announced the inauguration of the Bengaluru Metro Yellow Line and laid the cornerstone for the upcoming Metro Phase-3.

PM Modi also linked the success of Operation Sindoor to the Make in India campaign, showcasing India's advancing defense capabilities. He commended the youth of Bengaluru and Karnataka for bolstering national defense strength, and launched several rail initiatives to enhance connectivity and travel standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

