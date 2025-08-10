Dual Voter ID Controversy: Deputy CM Under Scrutiny in Bihar

The Election Commission of India has issued a notice to Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister, Vijay Kumar Sinha, following allegations that he holds two voter identification cards registered across separate constituencies. The situation poses serious questions on voter registration integrity and demands an explanation from the senior BJP leader.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav brought the issue to light, alleging that Sinha's voter IDs are registered in both the Lakhisarai and Bankipur assembly constituencies. Yadav seeks to hold Sinha accountable, questioning the legal implications and demanding the Deputy CM's resignation in light of the controversy.

In response, Sinha claims procedural delays in removing his name from the Bankipur list, stating that he has only voted at one location. The controversy continues with accusations of negligence and procedural lapses aimed at the Election Commission, drawing attention from various political factions in Bihar.

(With inputs from agencies.)